After years of rumors Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski are finally making it official

MSNBC confirmed a report from the New York Post on Thursday that two of their biggest names are to be husband and wife. “Morning Joe,” hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski have long been rumored to be an item, and have now made things official. The two morning show hosts are currently on vacation and are set to be married. The Post spoke with several sources who discussed how the proposal went down.

“Joe got down on one knee and proposed old-fashioned-style with a ring. Of course, Mika accepted. They came back from the trip on Cloud Nine.” a source explained. “There are no wedding plans as of yet, they are just telling their families the happy news.”





RELATED: Kellyanne Conway has been at odds with the media for the past week, and now one show is sending a message

Brzezinski and Scarborough had both gone through recent divorces. Throughout the last few months, the couple never confirmed their romance, though they didn’t do much to hide the fact that they were together.

According to the New York Post, Scarborough proposed in Antibes.

“We’re told Scarborough, 54, got down on one knee and proposed at the scenic Bar Bellini at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, which has a breathtaking moonlit outdoor terrace overlooking the Mediterranean Sea.”