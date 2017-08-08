Al Gore’s sequel to “An Inconvenient Truth” tanks at the box office

Al Gore’s sequel to “An Inconvenient Truth” hit theaters over the weekend, but its performance was a bit underwhelming.

The Hill reports that “An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power” finished the box office weekend in 15th place. The film generated $900,000 over the weekend, compared to its predecessor’s generated $15 million in 2006.

While “An Inconvenient Truth” was given a 93 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes, its sequel earned 77 percent rating.

Before his film hit theaters, a conservative think tank released a report about energy consumption at his 20-room Nashville, Tenn. home.

“Gore guzzles more electricity in one year than the average American family uses in 21 years,” explained The National Center for Public Policy Research.

And despite Gore spending “an estimated $60,000 to install 33 solar panels,” the green technology only accounted for “5.7% of Gore’s typical monthly energy consumption.”