Alex Jones’ lawyer has a big revelation about his radio persona

InfoWars site operator, radio host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones is in the middle of a custody battle with ex-wife Kelly Jones over their three children. Over the course of two weeks, a court will decide whether or not Jones’ on-air personality reflects his off-screen personality and what it means in terms of his ability to parent.

During a recent custody hearing, the personality’s wife argued that he was “not a stable person,” reports the Austin-American Statesman.

“He says he wants to break Alec Baldwin’s neck. He wants J-Lo to get raped,” she accused. “I’m concerned that he is engaged in felonious behavior, threatening a member of Congress.”





She also stated concern that Jones recorded his segments with their children in the room. “He broadcasts from home. The children are there, watching him broadcast,” she shared.

But Jones’ lawyer, Randall Wilhite, suggested otherwise.

“He’s playing a character,” he revealed. “He is a performance artist.”

Bobby Newman, the lawyer for Jones’ ex-wife, insisted that Jones’ personal politics and personal life are intermingled.

The Austin American Statesmen contributed to this report.