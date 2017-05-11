Alveda King has some strong words for the students who protested Betsy DeVos
Students at the historically black Bethune-Cookman University in Daytona, Fla. protested as Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos gave the commencement address during their graduation ceremony. Students stood and turned their backs on her while attempting to drown her out with boos.

Alveda King, activist and niece of Martin Luther King, Jr., reacted to the scene during a Thursday appearance on “FOX & Friends.”

King spoke of her father and uncle, who supported peaceful protests.


“To see a demonstration of that type, that was very disruptive and very disrespectful and very hostile, I was very concerned,” she said.

King also spoke about DeVos’ dedication to “educational equity” just before providing different ways the students could have responded instead.

