An alternative to Fox News could be coming, and its executives are looking to Sean Hannity

An alternative to Fox News is in the works. Some of the silent movers and shakers in the conservative media movement were reportedly set to meet with high-profile television executives, members of other conservative networks and others interested in funding the project on Friday.

Now, Mediaite reports that Fox News anchor Sean Hannity is being tapped for the new network. An executive involved with the new network explains: “I just don’t see Fox News and Sean having a long relationship. If Sean becomes available, you have 100 percent turnover in primetime and a huge opportunity.”





Hannity previously tweeted his concern for Fox News’ future after news broke that former co-president Bill Shine was on his way out. With Shine’s Monday exit from the network, it would appear that Hannity might be one step closer to a major career change.

It’s said that the new network may be unveiled within a year.