An alternative to Fox News might be on its way for a reason one wouldn’t suspect

While opponents cheered what they hoped would be the end of commentators like former Fox News anchor Bill O’Reilly and former TheBlaze contributor Tomi Lahren, there is a very real chance they could find their way back into the public eye with a new network.

Mediaite reports that an alternative to Fox News is currently in the works. Some of the silent movers and shakers in the conservative media movement were reportedly set to meet with high-profile television executives, members of other conservative networks and others interested in funding the project on Friday.

So why exactly would Fox News need an alternative?

According to the source, there are concerns that Fox News is moving too far to the left.

On Thursday, Fox News anchor Sean Hannity tweeted out his concerns about the network failing. Hannity was responding to rumors that Fox News co-president Bill Shine’s future with the network is rocky.