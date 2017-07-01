An ex-police officer learned his fate after his drunk driving killed a dear friend

An emotional drunk-driving death case is finally coming to an end. A New Jersey court sentenced 26-year-old Justin Rodriguez, former Burlington Township officer, in the death of his friend, 27-year-old Ariana “Ari” Williams, reports Cherry Hill Courier-Post.

Williams died last year after Rodriguez accidentally veered off the road. His blood alcohol level at the accident was .17 — the legal limit is .08. He had at least five beers, two shots of tequila and a margarita that night, according to a credit card statement.





Rodriguez was sentenced to four years in prison and a 10-year suspension of his driver’s license.

Katherine Hartman, Rodriguez’s attorney, argued for a three-year sentence as he became alcohol-dependent after responding to a murder-suicide involving a 10-year-old.

“I realize there are no words I can say that will bring any of you comfort,” he told Williams’ family in court.

Family members who attended court shared their thoughts and memories of Williams.

“I don’t feel justice today. I don’t feel any of that,” said the victim’s aunt, Rachelle Barrington.