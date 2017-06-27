An internet troll had a blast when an unsuspecting Sean Hannity shared one of his tweets

Fox News anchor Sean Hannity’s active Twitter usage recently made him the target of an internet troll.

One Twitter user by the name of Chris Caesar took full advantage of Hannity’s social media habits when he saw that Hannity quoted one of his tweets.

Caesar joked that Hannity should “drink more,” to which Hannity quoted the tweet and replied, “I need one. Just got home!!” Seeing that Hannity had quoted his tweet, Caesar quickly changed his Twitter name to “hannity gargles piss.”

Mediaite shared a screenshot from the exchange:

Caesar also explained his name change for his followers:

In case you were wondering about the sudden name change pic.twitter.com/FWvRkLshiO — hannity gargles piss (@ChrisCaesar) June 27, 2017

Hannity has since deleted his reply.