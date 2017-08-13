A live TV interview in Charlottesville went off the rails when a white supremacist ranted profanely on the air

(Warning: this video contains foul language.)

Fox News’ Doug McKelway was doing live coverage at a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Va., when he decided to try to interview some of the participants walking down the street.

“Let’s see if we can talk to some of these guys,” he suggested.

McKelway ran over to a few and asked them some questions, but the interview took a turn only a few moments in.

“Dude, they’re fucking gassing us, dude,” said the white supremacist. “The fucking Jew lovers are gassing us, man.”





“Pardon his French,” McKelway quickly said as he walked away.