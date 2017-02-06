An unfortunate grammatical error left Touré looking a little silly after asking if President Trump could read

MSNBC contributor Touré is more than aware of the rule that the second you begin to lose an argument, correct your opponent’s grammar. But as Touré quickly learned, this only works if your own grammar is perfect.

An overly-confident Touré boasted a win for the Atlanta Falcons in the 51st Super Bowl. A perceived closeness between President Trump and Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady had many, including Touré, associating support for the team with support for the president.

That time that John Lewis’s team smashed Trump’s team in the Super Bowl. — Touré (@Toure) February 6, 2017

Needless to say, Touré’s early celebration looked a bit silly in the face of the Patriots’ 34-28 win.





So Touré tried it again on Monday, choosing to hit Trump’s literacy abilities.

Do anyone *know* for certain that Trump can read? — Touré (@Toure) February 6, 2017

“Do anyone *know* for certain that Trump can read?” he wondered.

Twitter users pointed out the irony:

Talk about your badly-timed typos… pic.twitter.com/AgZH2XhT8T — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) February 6, 2017

Some corrected his grammar:

Others responded sarcastically:

@Toure Does anybody know if Toure can write? — John (@JOHNLOU17) February 6, 2017

@Toure Does you *know* proper grammar? — Alice Wilcox (@Ali_Wilcox) February 6, 2017

@Toure "DOES" you know how to speak English? — Saturn (@6thfromtheSun) February 6, 2017

