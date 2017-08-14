Ana Navarro goes after President Trump’s humanity after he took several days to condemn white supremacy

After several days of urging and public criticism, President Trump made a statement condemning “in the strongest possible terms” the hatred and bigotry displayed at a recent white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va. During his speech, he called out the KKK, neo-Nazis and white supremacists by name.

Prior to his statement, CNN contributor Ana Navarro was candid about her frustration:

“At a moment when the country so badly needed to hear from the President of the United States … he was a coward,” she said.





Navarro also called his actions “shameful” before praising other Republicans for demanding a stronger statement from the president.

“He’s not only unfit to be president,” she added. “In my book, his lack of empathy, his lack of leadership, his lack of courage, he’s unfit to be human.”

Navarro also tweeted, wondering why it took the president so make a statement on white supremacy:

3 days after march. 2 days after H Heyer's murder & calls for him to denounce White Supremacists, I don't give a damn what Trump says today. — Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) August 14, 2017

If Trump had given speech like this on Saturday, we'd have commended him. On Monday, it does nothing for me. Zero. I suspect, I'm not alone. — Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) August 14, 2017

Prior to his statements, several Republicans called the attacks at the rally domestic terrorism and asked the president to do the same.

