Ana Navarro suggests “man-baby” President Trump find a hobby in an impassioned criticism

Many are vocally opposed to President Trump’s latest attack on the cast of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” particularly co-host Mika Brzezinski. Trump called Brzezinski “low I.Q.” and “crazy” just before accusing her of “bleeding badly from a face-lift” on a past occasion.

Republican strategist and CNN contributor Ana Navarro didn’t hold back in her criticism of the comments:

MUST WATCH: @ananavarro neuters Trump on live TV https://t.co/51a5TOnqTW — Jason Morrell (@CNNJason) June 29, 2017

RELATED: An NBC executive responded to President Trump’s crass tweet about “Morning Joe’s” Mika Brzezinski

“When I first saw the tweet this morning, I was frankly disgusted,” Navarro said. She asked why Trump appeared to be so “fixated on women and blood,” referencing a comment Trump made in 2016 about NBC anchor Megyn Kelly and “blood coming out of her wherever.”





Called him a “disgusting dude,” “embarrassing,” and “shameful,” Navarro said that she was annoyed with Republicans who expressed a distaste for his comments yet refused to say the same thing to his face.

Navarro also spoke of First Lady Melania Trump’s anti-cyberbully campaign, which appears to have been placed on hold.

“If you can’t control your tweeting habits, then stop tweeting,” she said, offering up activities that Trump could take up in the meantime.

Earlier in the day, Navarro tweeted another criticism of Trump: