Angela Rye was uncompromising when a CNN panelist said that President Trump was also her president

Former Georgia Republican representative and CNN contributor Jack Kingston engaged fellow contributor Angela Rye in a fierce exchange after Rye referred to President Trump as “your president” several times.

Kingston addressed the comment after she said it for the second time.

“There are a lot of things that your president has done to defy logic,” she said. “Let’s at least acknowledge that.”

“Your president, too, Angela. Your president, too,” Kingston replied.





“Well, he’s your president,” she retorted.

Anchor John Berman cut in to say “The president of the United States.”