Ann Coulter’s speaking event at UC Berkeley gets support from an unlikely source — Elizabeth Warren

The University of California at Berkeley has seen several violent protests after hosting controversial Republican speakers, such as former Breitbart editor Milo Yiannopoulos. The members of UC Berkeley’s College Republicans and Young America’s Foundation are in the midst of suing the administration after being told that they would not be allowed to host commentator Ann Coulter over safety concerns.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) made her comment during an appearance on CNN’s “The Lead” with host Jake Tapper.

“Ann Coulter has just gotten a much bigger platform because someone tried to deny her a chance to speak,” she noted.

Warren also had a solution for those who did not support Coulter.

“My view is: Let her speak and don’t show up,” she told Tapper. “If you don’t like it, don’t show up.”