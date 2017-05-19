Another Fox News employee is gone after making an insensitive remark to a black coworker

Fox News’s Bob Beckel has been fired (again) after making racially insensitive comments to a black colleague, Variety reports.

“Bob Beckel was terminated today for making an insensitive remark to an African-American employee,” Fox News explained in a statement.

RELATED: Bob Beckel and Jesse Watters have a showdown over allegations that President Trump shared classified information

It was reported that someone who was familiar with the incident reported both “The Five” co-host and his comment to Fox News’ human resource department.





This is not the first time accusations of racism have affected the network.

Following the departures of former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly and former Fox News CEO Roger Ailes, who passed away earlier this week, the network was said to have scheduled a diversity training for all of its employees and remote staff.