Another week has passed, and Megyn Kelly’s prime time show still can’t find its stroke

On Monday afternoon, journalists pored over Megyn Kelly’s latest ratings, as her NBC show struggles to gain its footing. The Sunday night prime time show has yet to hit with audiences or critics. Despite her ratings problems, NBC is reportedly sticking by their new star.

Kelly’s program reportedly brought on a shade over 3 million viewers for the latest episode, about half of what Kelly saw during her debut episode with an interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin.





According to Jezebel, a rerun of “America’s Funniest Home Videos” was among the many shows to beat Kelly’s show in her Sunday night time slot.