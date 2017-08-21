Anyone planning to watch Paul Ryan’s town hall will have to reschedule — courtesy of President Trump
AP Photo/Evan Vucci
President Trump will take over the Monday prime time slot originally scheduled for House Speaker Paul Ryan’s CNN town hall.

Ryan was slated to answer questions at 9 p.m. ET in Racine, Wis. CNN announced that Ryan would answer questions about “the federal budget, tax reform, infrastructure and President Donald Trump.”

The time change was made after the White House released a statement announcing a Monday night address about Afghanistan: “President Donald J. Trump will address our Nation’s troops and the American people tomorrow night at 9:00 p.m. (EDT) from Fort Myer in Arlington, VA, to provide an update on the path forward for America’s engagement in Afghanistan and South Asia.”


The town hall will air on CNN at 9:30 p.m. ET.

