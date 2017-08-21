Anyone planning to watch Paul Ryan’s town hall will have to reschedule — courtesy of President Trump

President Trump will take over the Monday prime time slot originally scheduled for House Speaker Paul Ryan’s CNN town hall.

Ryan was slated to answer questions at 9 p.m. ET in Racine, Wis. CNN announced that Ryan would answer questions about “the federal budget, tax reform, infrastructure and President Donald Trump.”

RELATED: Here’s how the Secret Service burned through its budget for the year already

The time change was made after the White House released a statement announcing a Monday night address about Afghanistan: “President Donald J. Trump will address our Nation’s troops and the American people tomorrow night at 9:00 p.m. (EDT) from Fort Myer in Arlington, VA, to provide an update on the path forward for America’s engagement in Afghanistan and South Asia.”





The town hall will air on CNN at 9:30 p.m. ET.