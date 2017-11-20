Menu
Roy Moore's first accuser didn't back down in her first TV interview since her allegations went public
Fox News Channel host Jeanine Pirro has been issued a speeding ticket for driving 119 mph (192 kph) in a 65 mph (105 kph) zone in upstate New York.


The Daily News reports the former Westchester County district attorney was stopped by a trooper on Sunday afternoon in Tioga County. A state police spokesman says he doesn’t know what type of car Pirro was driving or whether she had any passengers.

TV personality Jeanine Pirro speaks during the leadership forum at the National Rifle Association’s annual convention Friday, May 3, 2013 in Houston. (AP Photo/Steve Ueckert)

Pirro says in a statement through Fox News Channel she had been driving for hours to visit her ailing mother and didn’t realize how fast she was going.

“I had been driving for hours to visit my ailing 89-year-old mom and didn’t realize how fast I was driving,” Pirro said. “I believe in the rule of law, and I will pay the consequences.”

The ticket is returnable Jan. 8.

Pirro is host of the Fox News Channel show “Justice with Judge Jeanine.”

Rare.us contributed to this report.

