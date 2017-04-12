Ben Carson got stuck in a broken elevator

Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson had a dramatic Wednesday morning.
Touring the Courtside Apartments, a housing development in Miami, Fla., the former neurosurgeon and his wife became stuck in an elevator for approximately 15 minutes.
RELATED: Have no fear, Florida man is here to save a wounded pelican from starvation with his bare hands
The fire department was called to the scene.
RELATED: After the Daily Mail implied she had worked as an escort, First Lady Melania Trump finally gets an apology
The Carsons were freed in time to meet with former NBA star Alonzo Mourning, who helped create the development through nonprofit AM Affordable Housing.