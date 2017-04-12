Ben Carson got stuck in a broken elevator

Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson had a dramatic Wednesday morning.

Touring the Courtside Apartments, a housing development in Miami, Fla., the former neurosurgeon and his wife became stuck in an elevator for approximately 15 minutes.

#RightNow: HUD Sec. Ben Carson is stuck in an elevator at an Overtown public housing complex @nbc6 pic.twitter.com/855T8aVA1N — Julia Bagg (@JuliaNBC6) April 12, 2017

#DEVELOPING: U.S. Housing and Urban Development secretary Ben Carson reportedly stuck in elevator at Overtown public housing complex — WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) April 12, 2017

The fire department was called to the scene.

Alonzo Mourning and police wait for fire dept to arrive . Sec. Ben Carson is stuck in the elevator iat the Courtside Family Apartments pic.twitter.com/vySNZLNgD3 — Rene Rodriguez (@ReneMiamiHerald) April 12, 2017

#Breaking: #Miami Firefighters trying to figure out how to free Sec. Ben Carson. He's stuck in a public housing… https://t.co/Q9S7cZSOrk — Julia Bagg (@JuliaNBC6) April 12, 2017

The Carsons were freed in time to meet with former NBA star Alonzo Mourning, who helped create the development through nonprofit AM Affordable Housing.

Firefighters just freed Sec. Ben Carson and his wife from a stuck elevator in #Miami @nbc6 pic.twitter.com/prSioKDyEs — Julia Bagg (@JuliaNBC6) April 12, 2017