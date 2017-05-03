Ben Stein did not pause for breath when criticizing the media

Comedian, actor and economist Ben Stein had many criticisms for the media and the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, which President Trump did not attend. And while the professional roast was missing the main star, entertainers and journalists still gathered to poke fun at the Trump administration so far.

Stein called the media “a joke,” accusing them of propping Trump’s campaign up.

Stein then went on to explain how he believe Trump was playing the media:





The media is not his enemy. He has cleverly made the media his main ally, and the media is laughing as if they think they’re somebody great and holy and neutral and above it all. They’re not holy and above it all. They are a sharp instrument of the left in this country, but Trump has managed to turn it all on its head and make them the bad guys out there in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and places he was never expected to win.

“So they’re laughing. They should be laughing at themselves, not laughing at him,” he finished.