Bill O’Reilly gets a new job and a familiar coworker

Former Fox News anchor Bill O’Reilly was fired following a loss of advertisers when news of numerous sexual harassment lawsuits against him broke.

O’Reilly retreated to his personal podcast, “No Spin News,” though many wondered about his next move.

RELATED: An alternative to Fox News might be on its way for a reason one wouldn’t suspect

TheBlaze founder Glenn Beck offered a spot to O’Reilly on Friday when he appeared as a guest on his radio show.





By Tuesday, O’Reilly had accepted the offer.

“We’re going to do that every Friday until Beck gets tired of me,” O’Reilly revealed on his podcast.