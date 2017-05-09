Bill O’Reilly had a little Fox News reunion in one of his first photo-ops since leaving the network

In the weeks since his departure from Fox News, political talking head Bill O’Reilly hasn’t been seen much by his fans. On Tuesday, the former “Factor” anchor posed with one of his longtime colleagues at a New York Mets game.

Fox News contributor Geraldo Rivera posted a photo on Twitter on Monday night of a content looking O’Reilly at Monday’s Mets victory over the San Francisco Giants.

RELATED: No, we haven’t heard the last from Bill O’Reilly

In the weeks since his departure, O’Reilly has alluded that more information will be revealed about his dismissal from Fox News amid allegations of sexual harassment.





“But I can tell you that I’m very confident the truth will come out, and when it does, I don’t know if you’re going to be surprised — but I think you’re going to be shaken, as I am,” O’Reilly said.