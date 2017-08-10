Bill O’Reilly is testing his newest news media venture, and he wants feedback from the public

Former Fox News anchor Bill O’Reilly has a new venture.

The Hollywood Reporter reports that premium subscribers to O’Reilly’s website will have access to his newest one-man studio show.

He asked for feedback after testing the 30-minute show on Wednesday night:

Analysis tonight on https://t.co/rryWmyXe7C in our new TV format! See you then. pic.twitter.com/LY5Xb61Mnm — Bill O'Reilly (@billoreilly) August 9, 2017

“We want your input,” he said during the program. “How does it look? Do you like it?”

RELATED: Weeks after he left Fox News, Bill O’Reilly has announced one of his next projects

O’Reilly invited friend and SiriusXM host Michael Smerconish as a guest.





“Smerconish is a fair man,” he told the audience. “Just because he works for CNN doesn’t mean anything.”

He spent the program discussing a variety of subjects, including President Trump’s North Korea remarks. At the end of the program, he said the goal of the show was to “bring everybody into the annual premium membership fold and spread the word.”

The webcast has a similar look and feel to “The O’Reilly Factor.”

O’Reilly was fired from Fox News following a loss of advertisers when news of numerous sexual harassment lawsuits against him broke.

Shortly after his exit, retreated to his personal podcast, “No Spin News.”