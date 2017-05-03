Bill O’Reilly steps up to defend President Trump’s analysis of the Civil War

Former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly stood up for an odd comment President Trump made about Andrew Jackson and the Civil War of America.

Trump said that Andrew Jackson “was really angry that he saw what was happening with regard to the Civil War,” despite the seventh president dying sixteen years before the war began. Trump then sought to clear his comments after drawing strong criticism.

On Tuesday evening, O’Reilly tweeted out his support for the president with a jab:





President Trump is right about Andrew Jackson and the Civil War, the morons on cable news are wrong. — Bill O'Reilly (@billoreilly) May 2, 2017

“President Trump is right about Andrew Jackson ad the Civil War, the morons on cable news are wrong,” he wrote.

O’Reilly promised to prove the president’s case on his new platform:

We'll prove it- tonight's No Spin News on https://t.co/fqUvO5EEW0. Also: craziness among Republican congresspeople & Boston racial incident. — Bill O'Reilly (@billoreilly) May 2, 2017

O’Reilly, noted author of books such as “Killing Lincoln,” “Killing Jesus” and “Killing Kennedy,” has started his own podcast on his personal website since his exit from Fox News. The network split ways with O’Reilly following a loss of advertisers when news of numerous sexual harassment lawsuits against him broke.