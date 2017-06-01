The media

Bill O’Reilly thinks he knows the secret to Kathy Griffin’s actions

Many have offered their thoughts on Kathy Griffin’s controversy involving a fake, beheaded President Trump. Even former Fox News anchor Bill O’Reilly weighed in, having stood up for the president before.

On Thursday, O’Reilly penned a column for The Hill providing a glaring criticizing for Griffin’s move. O’Reilly also concluded that Griffin’s actions were reflective of the “demonization of Donald Trump by the left-wing national media.”

In fact, O’Reilly had much to say about Trump’s critics, saying that “the anti-Trump media is now the mob holding torches while marching up to Frankenstein’s castle; it is Steven Spielberg’s vicious shark attacking at will.”

O’Reilly said that he had never seen anything like it before in his 42-year career in journalism, accusing progressives of dehumanizing those with whom they disagreed. He also accused the media of disparaging Trump for no reason.

“There are no boundaries anymore,” he concluded.

The former was fired following a loss of advertisers when news of numerous sexual harassment lawsuits against him broke. He has since retreated to his personal podcast, “No Spin News.”

