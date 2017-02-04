Boxing legend George Foreman weighs in on why he thinks Donald Trump won the election

On Saturday morning’s “Fox & Friends” legendary boxer and two-time world heavyweight champion George Foreman addressed why he thinks Donald Trump won the 2016 presidential election.

“Sometimes people win because they’re winners,” he said of President Trump’s success. “Some people lose just because they never thought they really would win, and they lose.”

Foreman went on to say “Winning is an idea. Once you get in it, you can’t lose. And then, all the sudden you’re out of it.”

The Olympic medalist then addressed whether or not Trump’s supporters will ever get tired of winning.





“As politics go, there’s always a winner and a loser. And next time up, next up!”

Fans of Foreman reacted positively to the interview, with one Facebook user commenting, “Not sure if George is a dem or repub, but he hits on ‘positive mental attitude.’ And, he should know because this man was a smashing success. Not just in the ring but in business as well.”

