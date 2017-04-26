Caitlyn Jenner spoke to “The View” on the difficulty of being transgender and Republican

Caitlyn Jenner appeared on ABC’s “The View” to promote her new book, “The Secrets of My Life.” Jenner said that writing her thoughts down was freeing but wanted the ladies to know that the book was not about gossip — or politics, for that matter.

But Jenner, who faced backlash for saying she was a Republican, did take the time to explain her public presidential politics when asked.

“How can you guide the new guy?” asked Whoopi Goldberg. Jenner not only voted for President Trump but also takes the time to criticize him on the issues closest to her when she sees fit.





RELATED: Fox News fans were not too happy that Tucker Carlson’s first big guest was Caitlyn Jenner

“I’ve been on the Republican side all of my life. I believe in limited government, I believe in the Constitution,” she said just before getting a high-five from Jedediah Bila. Jenner also said she knew that Democrats were better than Republicans on LGBT issues.

Though she praised Trump’s 2012 statement allowing Jenna Talackova, a Canadian transgender beauty queen, to compete in Miss Universe should she do well in the Miss Universe Canada competition, Jenner noted that she had loyalty to her community over the Republican Party and the president. In the face of the Trump administration’s recent decision to repeal bathroom protections for transgender students, Jenner said that she regretted voting for the president on the specific issue, but was not sure if she entirely regretted voting for him on other issues.

Jenner said she supported other things such as the president’s Supreme Court justice pick and his approach to foreign relations.

When asked if she’d run for office, Jenner said that she didn’t feel weighted down by secrets anymore.

RELATED: Meet the Republican trans women building bridges, not walls at CPAC

Jenner was quite active in the 2016 presidential election. She even presented a speech at the Republican National Convention in 2016 after stating a desire to help the Republican Party message better on the front of trans issues. She declared that she wanted to be the party’s “trans ambassador.”

She’s also not the only person to try to help shape the president’s LGBT policy.

Inauguration singer Jackie Evancho has attempted to reach out to the president on behalf of her own transgender sister Juliet.