CBS responds to an employee’s insensitive remark about the Las Vegas shooting victims

A business affairs vice president at CBS is without a job after making a very insensitive and unsympathetic comment about the victims of the Las Vegas shooting.

“If they wouldn’t do anything when children were murdered I have no hope that Repugs will ever do the right thing. I’m actually not even sympathetic bc country music fans often are Republican gun toters,” wrote Hayley Geftman-Gold on her Facebook.

Geftman-Gold’s post went viral after the Daily Caller first brought attention to her words. CBS announced in a statement that Geftman-Gold was dismissed:





This individual, who was with us for approximately one year, violated the standards of our company and is no longer an employee of CBS. Her views as expressed on social media are deeply unacceptable to all of us at CBS. Our hearts go out to the victims in Las Vegas and their families.

On Sunday evening, Stephen Paddock, 64, killed nearly 60 people and injured over 500 after shooting at a country music festival from his Las Vegas hotel room. The high number of casualties makes it the deadliest mass shooting ever carried out in American history.

