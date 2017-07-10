Chelsea Clinton didn’t shy away from responding to Donald Trump after he mentioned her in a tweet

When President Trump stepped away from a G20 meeting, First Daughter Ivanka Trump caused a bit of a stir when she was photographed sitting in his seat. The picture was quickly met with criticisms that the first daughter had overstepped her bounds as an unelected member of the administration.

The president responded to the allegations with a Monday morning tweet, comparing his relationship with his daughter to that between former Secretary of State and Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and her daughter Chelsea Clinton.

“If Chelsea Clinton were asked to hold the seat for her mother, as her mother gave our country away, the Fake News would say CHELSEA FOR PRES!,” he tweeted.





The younger Clinton, who does not shy away from the opportunity to speak up in politics, shared her opposition to the president’s tweet with a bit of sass:

Good morning Mr. President. It would never have occurred to my mother or my father to ask me. Were you giving our country away? Hoping not. https://t.co/4ODjWZUp0c — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) July 10, 2017

