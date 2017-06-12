Chelsea Clinton is not happy that Megyn Kelly interviewed Infowars’ Alex Jones

NBC’s Megyn Kelly kicked off her newest show, “Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly,” only a few weeks ago. So far, interviewees have included big, controversial names like Russian President Vladimir Putin.

But many expressed disappointment in her upcoming interview with Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones:

Next Sunday, I sit down with conservative radio host @RealAlexJones to discuss controversies and conspiracies #SundayNight June 18 on NBC pic.twitter.com/7bVz6Fobf5 — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) June 11, 2017

Jones is has made quite the name for himself regarding his conspiracy theories, the most well-known of which is his suggestion that the deadly 2012 mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newton, Conn., was a hoax.

RELATED: Ivanka Trump says she wasn’t expecting such a “level of viciousness” when her father won the presidency





Former First Daughter Chelsea Clinton blasted the decision on Twitter by accusing Kelly of “amplifying lies:”

There is no justification for amplifying lies (or a liar), particularly about unimaginable tragedy. I hope no parent, no person watches this https://t.co/nSt1MGGM2U — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) June 12, 2017

Clinton even retweeted a tweet by Nelba Márquez-Greene, a mother who lost her daughter, Ana, in the Sandy Hook incident:

Here you go @megynkelly – her name is Ana Grace Márquez-Greene. Say her name- stare at this & tell me it's worth it. @nbc #SandyHook pic.twitter.com/mKrU63KWmA — Nelba Márquez-Greene (@Nelba_MG) June 12, 2017

Kelly’s interview with Jones will air on June 18 at NBC.