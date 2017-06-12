Chelsea Clinton is not happy that Megyn Kelly interviewed Infowars’ Alex Jones

NBC’s Megyn Kelly kicked off her newest show, “Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly,” only a few weeks ago. So far, interviewees have included big, controversial names like Russian President Vladimir Putin.
But many expressed disappointment in her upcoming interview with Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones:
Jones is has made quite the name for himself regarding his conspiracy theories, the most well-known of which is his suggestion that the deadly 2012 mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newton, Conn., was a hoax.
Former First Daughter Chelsea Clinton blasted the decision on Twitter by accusing Kelly of “amplifying lies:”
Clinton even retweeted a tweet by Nelba Márquez-Greene, a mother who lost her daughter, Ana, in the Sandy Hook incident:
Kelly’s interview with Jones will air on June 18 at NBC.