Chris Cuomo and Kellyanne Conway got into another heated fight, this time about Donald Trump Jr.

Chris Cuomo of CNN’s “New Day” and White House counsel Kellyanne Conway butted heads over a damning report regarding First Son Donald Trump, Jr. and others close to President Trump. The eldest son of the president was said to have attended a meeting with a Russian lawyer that had ties to the Kremlin in exchange for information about Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton’s campaign.

Cuomo and Conway spoke over each other as they attempted to continue with the interview:

RELATED: Things got heated between Kellyanne Conway and CNN’s Alisyn Camerota when Russian election interference came into question





Conway attempted to criticize Clinton at one point, but Cuomo reminded her that the younger Trump brought important members of the campaign, now current members of the administration, to the meeting.

“Let’s focus on what did not happen in that meeting. No information provided that was meaningful, no action taken, nothing,” Conway said, arguing that it was time to move on.

“Let’s focus on what did happen,” Cuomo added. “The woman stated that she had information that individuals connected to Russia were funding the Democratic National Committee and supporting Ms. Clinton,” he read, referencing the younger Trump’s statement.

The pair continued to argue over the meaning of words and the significance of the meeting.

RELATED: Kellyanne Conway is firing back at critics who have claimed the GOP health care bill would cut Medicaid

Conway repeated her common criticism that the media refused to focus on other issues and initiatives in the Trump administration. To that, Cuomo said, “As soon as they come out, we’ll discuss them:”