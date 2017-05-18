CNN commentator offers his “deep and heartfelt condolences,” but they aren’t for Roger Ailes

News of former Fox News CEO Roger Ailes’ passing at the age of 77 was first shared by his wife, Elizabeth, on Thursday morning.

While some chose to praise Ailes’ life, others recalled his long history of sexual harassment and the accusations from female Fox News employees that led to his eventual firing from the network.

CNN commentator and professor Marc Lamont Hill reacted to Ailes’ death first with shock…





…then with a message for Ailes’ victims.

Roger Ailes has died. Wow. Sending deep and heartfelt condolences to everyone who was abused, harassed, exploited, and unjustly fired by him — Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) May 18, 2017

“Roger Ailes has died. Wow. Sending deep and heartfelt condolences to everyone who was abused, harassed, exploited, and unjustly fired by him,” he wrote on Twitter.

RELATED: Joe Scarborough recalls Roger Ailes’ impact on American media after hearing of his passing

Hill later said that there was nothing wrong with acknowledging Aile’s influence on media.

Roger Ailes was a genius.No need to ignore that.And I don't celebrate his (or anyone's) death. But we don't have to ignore the truth either. https://t.co/aDZZsPECwT — Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) May 18, 2017

“But we don’t have to ignore the truth either,” he added.