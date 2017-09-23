CNN guy loses his mind over Donald Trump’s “son of a b*tch” remark and makes one bold claim

As most everyone knows by now, on Friday night, President Donald Trump sent the Twittersphere into a frenzy when he, as he often does at rallies, went off-the-cuff and said he would love to see an NFL owner say “get that son of a bitch off the field” in response to national anthem disrespect.

RELATED: Donald Trump just tweeted an image depicting him beating CNN to the ground

… trump taking a veiled shot at colin kaepernick, says owner should say: "get that sonofabitch off the field right now… he's fired!!" pic.twitter.com/ttbOd0VrPG — fake nick ramsey (@nick_ramsey) September 23, 2017

Before Trump doubled down Saturday afternoon, CNN contributor Marc Lamont Hill said that this comment by the president “may be one of the most vile and disgusting things […] Trump has ever said.”





The Temple University professor made the comments last night as part of a panel hosted by CNN anchor Don Lemon.

.@marclamonthill slams Trump's call for NFL owners to fire players who protest the national anthem https://t.co/PA5cnRaX1Y — CNN (@CNN) September 23, 2017

“This may be one of the most vile and disgusting things that president Trump has ever said in a very long and impressive list of vile and disgusting things,” Hill said. “To call people exercising their First Amendment rights to protest injustice ‘sons of bitches,’ when you don’t have that kind of language, he didn’t have that kind of language for Al Qaeda when they were cutting Americans’ heads off.”

Hill then questioned why Trump was so strongly condemning those kneeling for the ant m, but referring to “people who were white supremacists, anti-Semite walking through Charlottesville […] ‘very fine people.'”

RELATED: Trump retweets GIF of him hitting Hillary Clinton with a golf ball

“He didn’t have that kind of language for people who were white supremacists, anti-Semite walking through Charlottesville, in fact he called them ‘very fine people,’ so an anti-Semite is a very fine person, and somebody who is protesting injustice and violence against vulnerable people is somehow an SOB?” Hill added.

Hill claimed the “terrible” and “disgusting language” used by the president reflects a “deep white supremacist impulse.”