CNN has made their decision about whether Kathy Griffin will stay on their New Year’s Eve broadcasts

When Kathy Griffin decided to pose with a bloody, decapitated head that looked like President Donald Trump, she couldn’t have imagined the type of negative impact it would have on her career. In less than 24 hours, Griffin has become a mockery of both left and right leaning political thinkers. She has apologized for her photo and deleted it from her social media accounts, but not before taking a lot of heat in the process. Many people called for CNN to drop Griffin from their annual New Year’s Eve show, and it looks as if CNN has done just that.





“CNN has terminated our agreement with Kathy Griffin to appear on our New Year’s Eve program,” CNN’s PR team tweeted out on Wednesday.

CNN has terminated our agreement with Kathy Griffin to appear on our New Year's Eve program. — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) May 31, 2017

Griffin had appeared with Anderson Cooper on CNN’s popular New Years Eve broadcast several times over the last decade.

Cooper tweeted about his disappointment in Griffin on Tuesday.

