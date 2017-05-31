CNN has revealed what Kathy Griffin’s controversy with President Trump means for her future at the network

CNN is responding to comedian Kathy Griffin’s latest controversy after she did a photo shoot with a fake severed head of President Trump.

Before the controversy, Griffin spent part of her time as a co-host for their New Year’s Eve coverage.

CNN provided a statement to Mediaite expressing their thoughts about her actions and what they meant moving forward: “We found what she did disgusting and offensive. We are pleased to see she has apologized and asked that the photos be taken down. We are evaluating New Year’s Eve and have made no decisions at this point.”





Others CNN employees expressed their distaste for the imagery:

For those asking, I said on air that I thought the beheading imagery by Griffin about the president was disgusting and inappropriate. — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) May 30, 2017

For the record, I am appalled by the photo shoot Kathy Griffin took part in. It is clearly disgusting and completely inappropriate. — Anderson Cooper (@andersoncooper) May 31, 2017

Cuomo also retweeted Trump’s comments on the display.

Others, such as Brooke Baldwin, retweeted Griffin’s apology.