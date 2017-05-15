CNN’s Chris Cuomo criticized “SNL “for “fat-shaming” Sarah Huckabee Sanders

Melissa McCarthy reprised her role as White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer in a recent episode of “Saturday Night Live.”

While many anticipated McCarthy’s performance, there was one depiction that didn’t sit well with Chris Cuomo, co-anchor for CNN’s “New Day.”

"I thought it was mean. Not funny" @ChrisCuomo says SNL may have taken jokes about Sarah Huckabee Sanders too far https://t.co/jBHKUU4XO1 — New Day (@NewDay) May 15, 2017

RELATED: If the rumors are true, here’s who is likely to replace White House press secretary Sean Spicer

“You know the ‘SNL’ writers are just enjoying themselves,” remarked co-anchor Alisyn Camerota.

“Yes. And maybe a little too much,” he added, criticizing their depiction of Deputy White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, daughter of former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee.





“You guys were mean about Huckabee Sanders,” he said, addressing “SNL” directly. “You were fat-shaming her; you were talking about how she looks and what she wears. I thought it was mean. Not funny.”

Sanders made several appearances in the very important press days following President Trump’s firing of FBI Director James Comey. Spicer was serving his naval reserve duty at the time.