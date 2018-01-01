Menu
President-Elect Trump Holds Meetings At Trump Tower In New York Read this Next

David Clarke unloaded on the "lying lib media" after news of an FBI search warrant leaked out
Advertisement

Yes, this really happened: A CNN New Year’s Eve segment entitled “Rocky Mountain High” joined revelers in Denver, Colorado on a marijuana party bus (perhaps unsurprisingly named the Canni-bus).


In the bizarre segment, anchor Randi Kaye mingled with hosts and guests, displaying various paraphernalia available on a rotating Lazy Susan tray that a host referred to as a “Blaze”-y Susan. She also demonstrated the use of a glass marijuana pipe attached to a gas mask, one of many social activities available to marijuana enthusiasts on the bus.

Such activities are popular in Colorado ever since the state legalized marijuana use. It’s led to a booming tourism industry, too.

RELATED: Colorado’s governor says that legalizing recreational marijuana use was “a bad idea”

The segment is no surprise for the network, which has a tradition of broadcasting zany New Year’s Eve festivities that are a dramatic departure from much of their other programming, reports Mediaite. Past New Year’s Eve festivities have seen Kathy Griffin wrap Anderson Cooper in foil and Don Lemon get his ear pierced on live television.

In the tradition of at least one former president, “Kush Kaye,” as she referred to herself, never inhaled — at least on camera — but viewers weren’t sure what to make of it either way.

“You figure it would be slowing down but we’ve suddenly escalated to people blazing gas masks on a f**king WEED BUS,” wrote one Twitter user, adding “I’m absolutely certain I’ve never seen a more bizarrely entertaining live broadcast.”

Patrick McMahon About the author:
Patrick is a content editor for Rare.
View More Articles
Watch the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

“Fox & Friends” hosts give “un-American” Lindsey Vonn a mouthful after her remarks on Trump and the Olympics

“Fox & Friends” hosts give “un-American” Lindsey Vonn a mouthful after her remarks on Trump and the Olympics

Buckle up: Mike Huckabee went after Chelsea Handler for calling his daughter a “harlot”

Buckle up: Mike Huckabee went after Chelsea Handler for calling his daughter a “harlot”

Judge Andrew Napolitano breaks from his colleagues when challenged on FBI’s credibility

Judge Andrew Napolitano breaks from his colleagues when challenged on FBI’s credibility

Former President Obama took shots at Fox News during a speech in India

Former President Obama took shots at Fox News during a speech in India

Judge Napolitano predicts the news many are fearing for President Trump

Judge Napolitano predicts the news many are fearing for President Trump

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement