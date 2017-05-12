Conservatives are furious over “Family Guy’s” latest swipe at Kellyanne Conway

Conservatives weren’t too happy with “Family Guy’s” latest swipe at White House adviser Kellyanne Conway.

The television show sent out a mailer to Emmy voters featuring main character Peter Griffin dressed in Conway’s inaugural outfit on the cover — which the general public was not feeling at all. The top of the image said “Alternative Fact: We are the smartest comedy on television,” another hat tip to Conway.

Though the show and its creator Seth MacFarlane are well-known for their offensive content, conservatives on Twitter made their distaste known:





Family Guy was funny before it was canceled. And before Seth became a full on demented liberal idiot. https://t.co/0dFmx1hMUV — Michael Clemens (@ClemensVH) May 12, 2017

@thehill This is not how you want your career to go. — Wunderkammer (@bercbon4) May 11, 2017

@thehill I'm so old that I remember when sexist attacks on women were considered a bad thing. — John/TheCitySquare (@johncitysq) May 11, 2017

“Family Guy” is the first animated series to be nominated in the Outstanding Comedy Series since “The Flinstones” in 1961. But while the show is a four-time nominee in the awards show, it has yet to take home a prize. Nominations are set to be announced in July.

