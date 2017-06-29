Deputy White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders explains President Trump’s tweets about Mika Brzezinski

President Trump’s latest attack on Twitter targeted the cast of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.” Trump said that co-host Mika Brzezinski was “low I.Q.” and “crazy” just before accusing her of “bleeding badly from a face-lift” on a past occasion.

Trump’s comments, which drew ire from many, came up at Thursday’s White House press briefing.

Deputy White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who filled in for White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, responded to questions on the matter:

Sanders argued that the “Morning Joe” crew had criticized Trump and the members of his administration in the past. Whenever the president was criticized, she said, he would respond “with fire.”

“I think the American people elected someone who’s tough, who’s smart and who’s a fighter,” she said.

Following the comments, several mentioned First Lady Melania Trump’s anti-cyberbullying campaign, which appears to have been placed on hold since its announcement.

Many have previously called out divisiveness in the current political climate, particularly in the face of a shooting that targeted a Republican congressional baseball team practice. Even Sanders herself was recently called out by a White House reporter for a divisive statement she made about the press.

Earlier in the month, Spicer confirmed that the president’s tweets were to be considered official statements.