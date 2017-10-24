Donald Trump and Bob Corker’s feud escalates with a huge regret about the election

Following a new round of fighting, Sen. Bob Corker (R-Tenn.) expressed that he has second thoughts about endorsing President Trump.

“Let’s just put it this way: I would not do that again,” Corker responded when CNN’s Manu Raju asked if he regretted giving Trump support during the 2016 election. Corker said Trump lacked the ability to “rise to the occasion” as president, revealing that he and others even privately attempted to address Trump’s public conduct.

Sen. Bob Corker: I would not support Donald Trump in another election https://t.co/sRvgjTmRA9 — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) October 24, 2017

The comments came after Trump launched another attack against Corker on Twitter on Monday. Trump accused him of supporting the Iran deal under former President Obama, having difficulties being elected in Tennessee, and fighting Trump’s proposed tax cuts, though his assertions were quickly debunked.

Fact Check: -Corker opposed the Iran deal

-Corker was elected as a Senator in TN

-Dog catcher is an appointed position

-Corker supported the budget setting up the tax cuts https://t.co/83dQa2Gq7C — Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) October 24, 2017

Corker also responded to the comments by calling Trump “an utterly untruthful president” in a tweet. He added #AlertTheDaycareStaff in reference to a viral tweet he made earlier in the month comparing the White House to an “adult daycare center.”

Same untruths from an utterly untruthful president. #AlertTheDaycareStaff — Senator Bob Corker (@SenBobCorker) October 24, 2017

