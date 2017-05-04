Donald Trump says, “I feel so confident” after the House votes to repeal and replace Obamacare

On Thursday, the House of Representatives narrowly passed a Republican-backed health care bill that would repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act. After the vote, Republicans traveled to the White House where President Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Paul Ryan delivered remarks about the next steps of the bill.
Pence thanked Republican leadership for their efforts in passing the new bill:
Trump was next to speak, sharing his confidence in that the “great plan” would pass the Senate:
The president also thanked Ryan:
There was a noticeable change of tone following months of public disagreement between the two.
It was soon Ryan’s turn to thank Republican leadership for the bill’s outcome. He also praised what the passage of the bill would be for the American public:
The event was more cheerful than the somber statements given by Trump and Ryan after the first attempt at a repeal and replacement plan was pulled from the House floor in March.