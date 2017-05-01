Don’t be fooled by this viral photo of Ivanka Trump

On Saturday, President Trump invited Filipino President Rodrigo Duterte, a controversial figure, to the White House.

By Sunday, a picture of First Daughter Ivanka Trump posing on a billboard for a Trump property in the Philippines went viral:

Assistant to POTUS models in an ad for POTUS's new Tower in Manila. President of Philippines just got WH invite. pic.twitter.com/zEDxTkGN17 — Peter Brack (@peterbrack) May 1, 2017

Accusations of a conflict of interest between American foreign relations and Trump’s businesses flew.

While Trump, members of his family and members of his administration have faced scrutiny for either blatant or seemingly indirect violations of the ethics laws set before presidential administrations, a spokesperson for the Trump Organization provided a statement to denounce the picture as old: “This is an old photo. The developer of Trump Tower in Manila has confirmed that this particular billboard was removed several years ago.”



