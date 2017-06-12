Don’t expect those tapes of President Trump’s conversations with James Comey to be released anytime soon

Former FBI Director James Comey’s firing wasn’t complete without several threats from President Trump that tapes of the pair’s conversations were in existence.

Reporters inquired about the supposed tapes during a Monday White House press briefing held by White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer.

.@PressSec declines to say whether Trump has tapes of Comey meetings, says announcement will come "when the president's ready to make it." pic.twitter.com/qjbMcsIqKs — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) June 12, 2017

One reporter asked Spicer if audio recordings of the conversations actually existed.

“The president made clear in the Rose Garden last week that he would have the announcement shortly,” Spicer replied.





After asking for a timeline on their release, Spicer said they would come out “when the president’s ready to release it.”