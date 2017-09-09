Eric Bolling’s 19-year-old son and only child has passed away — here’s what we know

UPDATE: A Fox News spokesperson has given to following statement to Rare: “We are saddened to hear of the passing of Eric Bolling’s son. Eric Chase was a wonderful young man, and our thoughts and prayers are with the entire Bolling family.”

—

Former Fox News star Eric Bolling’s 19-year-old son, Eric Chase Bolling Jr., passed away on Friday, according to multiple reports. Eric Chase is the only son of Bolling and his wife, Adrienne. News of the death first broke Saturday morning via Twitter.

Eric Chase Jr. pre-prom. My guy is growing up.

Reporter Yashar Ali, who is facing a $50 million defamation lawsuit from Bolling, broke the news, writing, “Very sad news, Eric Bolling’s son, who was only 19, died last night. By all accounts, Eric was incredibly devoted to his son. Heartbreaking.”

Very sad news, Eric Bolling's son, who was only 19, died last night. By all accounts, Eric was incredibly devoted to his son. Heartbreaking.

Ali later said he had confirmed the report first with the Fox News Channel and that a statement from the network would be coming shortly. A source close to Bolling also confirmed the death to Mediaite as other outlets including TMZ, The Daily Mail, New York Daily News and The Huffington Post began reporting the breaking news.

A Boulder police spokesperson has said they were investigating the case.

Friends and colleagues react to the death of Eric Bolling’s son

Not long after the news started to spread, Bolling’s former colleagues at Fox News began tweeting their condolences.

Fox News host Sean Hannity said, “To my dear friend, please know we all love you, will be hear for you and your family.” Political consultant Harlan Z. Hill said, “Horrific. Everyone pray for @EricBolling and his family. Eric is a good man and this is all so heartbreaking.” Geraldo Rivera also shared his condolences with, “Gut-wrenching news about #EricBolling 19-year-old only son Eric. Erica and I weep for the Bolling family This is horrible our condolences.”

The announcement comes just one day after Fox News announced that they were parting ways with Bolling, who previously co-hosted the hit show “Specialists.”

So proud of him. Eric Chase working hard and really getting involved.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.