Fans of “Last Man Standing” may have their beloved show around a little longer than expected

If the creative team behind “Last Man Standing” gets their way, the show will go on. Earlier this week ABC included “Last Man Standing” among the shows that they cancelled after the 2016-2017 television season. Many Conservatives believed the show was canceled due to its political subject matter, and star Tim Allen’s conservative beliefs. ABC head Channing Dungey tried to downplay that belief.

“A large part of these jobs are managing failure, and we have made the tough calls and canceled shows that we would otherwise love to stay on the air. That’s the job. I canceled ‘Last Man Standing’ for the same business and scheduling reasons that I canceled ‘Dr. Ken,’ ‘The Real O’Neals,’ ‘The Catch’ and ‘American Crime,’” Dungey said.





After the show was canceled, 20th Century Fox Television executives explained that the show may find a new home.

“We really were expecting a pickup. The fact that we didn’t get a pickup was a surprise and a disappointment. I think no one was more disappointed than Tim Allen, such a huge star with such a huge following,” studio head Howard Kurtzman told Variety.

“If it’s not going to go forward at ABC,” Kurtzman added, “[20th Century Fox Television is] hopeful that we can find another home for it.”

“Last Man Standing” ran from 2011-2017.