FBI Director James Comey condemns Loretta Lynch’s shady meeting with Bill Clinton nearly a year later

Last year, former President Bill Clinton drew controversy when he boarded former Attorney General Loretta Lynch’s plane just days before former Secretary of State and Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton had an important meeting with the FBI regarding her email server. Lynch said that they spoke socially of grandchildren.

During a Senate hearing on Wednesday, FBI Director James Comey recalled the incident in relation to the investigation into Clinton’s email servers:

Comey: DOJ leadership made me worry that the department could not credibly complete Clinton investigation w/out damage to public's trust. pic.twitter.com/NuOXKltGBh — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 3, 2017

Comey said he worried that the leadership in the Department of Justice “could not credibly complete the investigation and decline prosecution without grievous damage to the American people’s confidence in the justice system.”

He cited Lynch’s meeting with the former president as the “capper” for him.

“I then said, ‘The department cannot by itself credibly end this,'” Comey said. He said that he called Lynch and let her know that he would conduct a press conference without giving her any details beforehand in order to keep faith in the institutions.