FBI Director James Comey is out, and here’s who some people want to replace him

It was announced on Tuesday that President Trump had fired FBI Director James Comey.

Soon after the announcement, politicos rushed to suggest names for Comey’s replacement. Of the suggested names on the table, there is one that truly stands out.

Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke appeared as a guest on Fox Business to discuss the speculation that he should be the one to replace Comey.

“Would you consider the job?” host Maria Bartiromo asked.

“I try not to get into that,” he replied. Clarke said that he was “focused” on what he was doing at the time but was “honored” that he was considered.

Clarke said that Trump and Attorney General Jeff Sessions “will do what’s in the best interest of the FBI.”

Mediaite reports that Clarke’s name was also floated during a Wednesday morning “FOX & Friends” segment.