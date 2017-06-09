Following a controversial tweet about President Trump, CNN made a final decision about Reza Aslan
Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
The media

Following a controversial tweet about President Trump, CNN made a final decision about Reza Aslan

Article will continue after advertisement

Reza Aslan, host of CNN documentary series “Believer,” will no longer be employed with the network as of Friday.

The decision to fire Aslan was made following a controversial tweet he published calling President Trump “a piece of shit,” reports Mediaite.

CNN provided a statement to Mediaite regarding their decision: “CNN has decided to not move forward with production on the acquired series Believer with Reza Aslan (season two). We wish Reza and his production team all the best.”

RELATED: President Trump tweeted a criticism of CNN, so the anchors decided to address him on the air


Aslan wrote the initial tweet when Trump responded to a terrorist attack in London by plugging his travel ban.

He later apologized for his words:

Module Voice Image
, Rare Staff | Posted on
Tags
Advertisement
Advertisement