Former President Barack Obama took shots at Fox News during a speech in India, joking that he wouldn’t have “voted for [himself]” if he watched the conservative-leaning news network.





On Friday, Obama gave a speech in New Delhi, India, to the Hindustan Leadership Summit, during which he laid into the news network, saying that the network portrays him in “weird ways.”

“If I watched Fox News, I wouldn’t vote for me,” he told the audience. “I would watch it and say, ‘Who is that guy?’ This character Barack was portrayed in weird ways. It is all edited and shaped. … The point is, you get multiple realities.”

The former president also discussed the different portions of the United States, more specifically those who read The New York Times and those who watch Fox News, and how each group of people live in “different realities.”

“Those who watch Fox News and those who read The New York Times occupy completely different realities,” Obama said.

This isn’t the first time that Obama has called out Fox News. In 2010, Obama said that the news network pushes “a point of view that I disagree with. It’s a point of view that I think is ultimately destructive for the long-term growth of a country that has a vibrant middle class and is competitive in the world,” according to CNN.

“Look if I watched Fox News, I wouldn’t vote for me either,” Obama said during a 2016 interview with Bill Maher. “You’ve got this screen, this fun-house mirror through which people are receiving information. How to break through that is a big challenge.”

President Donald Trump, on the other hand, has repeatedly praised the media giant, going so far as to tell people to watch certain shows on the network.

“Watch @ JudgeJeanine on @ FoxNews tonight at 9:00 P.M..” Trump tweeted earlier this year.

And, just this week. the president, again, praised the news network, tweeting out a message that read, “ @ FoxNews is MUCH more important in the United States than CNN, but outside of the U.S., CNN International is still a major source of (Fake) news, and they represent our Nation to the WORLD very poorly. The outside world does not see the truth from them!”