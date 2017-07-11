“FOX & Friends” corrected a story on-air after President Trump tweeted about a misleading segment

President Trump tweeted about former FBI Director James Comey on Monday following a “FOX & Friends” segment suggesting that he leaked top-secret information. The story was later corrected to explain that Comey had not actually leaked top-secret information of any kind.

The “FOX & Friends” crew addressed the story on Tuesday morning. Co-host Steve Doocy explained:

Yesterday on this program we aired and tweeted this story saying former FBI director James Comey leaked memos containing top secret information. We were mistaken in that. According to a report, half of the memos contain information classified at the secret or confidential, not top-secret, level. The markings of the documents in which Mr. Comey leaked are, at this point, unclear. Just wanted to straighten that out.





Prior to the statement, the president tweeted on Monday that Comey’s supposed leak of top-secret information was “so illegal.”

James Comey leaked CLASSIFIED INFORMATION to the media. That is so illegal! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 10, 2017

Later in the day, “FOX & Friends” issued a correction for their story via Twitter:

Correction: Comey's memos did not have top secret info. The report says half were classified at secret or confidential level, not top secret — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) July 11, 2017

